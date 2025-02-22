Cade Cunningham has 25 points and 12 assists and Pistons use big run to beat Spurs 125-110

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 12 assists and keyed a 19-0 run as the Detroit Pistons won their fifth straight game, 125-110 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Cunningham scored seven points during the run that started during the final minute of the first half and carried over into the second half.

Jalen Duren had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 22 for Detroit. Malik Beasley scored 16, including four 3-pointers. He’s made 29 shots from 3-point range in his last five games.

Keldon Johnson scored 28 and De’Aaron Fox had 27 to lead San Antonio, which split back-to-back games in Austin after learning on Thursday that star Victor Wembanyama was finished for the season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The Spurs play two games annually in Austin, a city they count as part of a wider region they’ve been cultivating for years.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit outrebounded San Antonio 52-33, grabbing 19 on offense, which led to 21 second-chance points.

Spurs: San Antonio went on a 10-0 run to lead by 10 with three minutes remaining in the first half. Fox scored 17 and Johnson had 13 in the half, the two combining to convert 13 of 19 shots from the field. Eventually the Spurs succumbed to the Pistons edge in size inside and timely 3-point shooting.

Key moment

The Pistons’ 19-0 run came from long distance and short: three 3-point baskets and four layups or dunks to turn a 62-57 deficit into a 76-62 lead.

Key stat

Detroit outscored the Spurs 62-58 in the paint, marking the 12th straight game the Pistons either beat or tied their opponent in that area.

Up next

The Pistons host Atlanta on Sunday night, when the Spurs visit New Orleans.

