BYU’s Amber Whiting out as women’s basketball coach after three seasons

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU says women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting is out after three seasons leading the Cougars. Whiting went 45-51 since taking over the program in 2022-23. BYU made the WBIT last season but went 13-17 this season. The Cougars were the third team in the Big 12 Conference to make a coaching change in the last few days, joining Houston and Arizona State. BYU said associate head coach Lee Cummard would serve as the interim head coach.

