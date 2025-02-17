BYU gets 2 shots at marquee wins to help its case for a bid to March Madness

BYU faces No. 23 Kansas and No. 19 Arizona in the Big 12 this week. Those games could result in Quadrant 1 wins that boost BYU’s postseason resume for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars entered the week with three Quad 1 wins. The week also includes Vanderbilt and Indiana getting visits from ranked conference opponents. In addition, Wake Forest can’t afford any stumbles during a stretch of three games against unranked teams while Oklahoma gets a marquee date with No. 2 Florida.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.