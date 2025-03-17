BYU defies low expectations and overcomes slow start to become a team to watch in March Madness

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU won eight straight games and 11 of 13 to finish fourth in the school’s second year in the Big 12 Conference after being picked ninth in the preseason. The Cougars had lost four of six to open Big 12 play for a successful first season under coach Kevin Young. Now the Cougars hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. BYU drew a 6 seed in NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and will face 11 seed VCU in the first round on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.