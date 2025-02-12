BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe retiring at end of this sports season after 20 years

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU says athletic director Tom Holmoe is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 sports season after more than 20 years at the school. Holmoe helped BYU join the Big 12 Conference in 2023 following a decade as an FBS independent. He also made several key hires that helped elevate the Cougars in multiple sports, bringing aboard Bronco Mendenhall and then Kalani Sitake in football, along with Dave Rose, Mark Pope, and Kevin Young in men’s basketball.

