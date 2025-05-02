Byron Nelson resumes after 6-hour weather delay with Scottie Scheffler leading by 2

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — The Byron Nelson has resumed after a six-hour weather delay with Scottie Scheffler halfway through his second round and still holding the two-shot lead that the hometown favorite had to start the day.

Play was halted Friday morning shortly after Scheffler made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to get to 12-under and break a tie with another University of Texas alum, Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela.

The event was stopped because of lightning before drenching, hours-long rain hit the TPC Craig Ranch course for the second time in three days.

Scheffler opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had parred his first eight holes of the second round starting on the back nine. His approach on 18 landed within a few feet of the pin and settled above the hole.

Patton Kizzire and Will Gordon, who both opened with 64s, were 2 under for the day and three shots behind Scheffler when the weather delay hit.

Rico Hoey, the early first-round leader who was tied with Vegas at 8 under to start the second round, had an afternoon tee time. Defending champion Taylor Pendrith was 2 over for the day through eight holes and 2 under for tournament and in danger of missing the cut.

