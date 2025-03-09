Byfield scores in overtime, Kings end 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Blues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored on a wrist shot 27 seconds into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Byfield got his 13th goal of the season, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Adrian Kempe before scoring from the left circle to end the Kings’ five-game skid. Anze Kopitar had a goal, Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves. Nick Leddy scored and Joel Hofer made 21 saves, helping the Blues pick up a point for the 11th time in 13 games to surge back into wild-card contention.

