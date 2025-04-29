Butler returns from 1-game absence to play for Warriors in Game 4 of playoff series against Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game absence and was in the starting lineup for Game 4 of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Monday night after he sustained a pelvic contusion in a frightening fall during Game 2 on Wednesday.

Butler participated in the morning shootaround earlier in the day and just needed to have a successful warmup to be deemed good to go, coach Steve Kerr said.

“Well, we’re hopeful that he’ll play but he’s got to warm up first and we’ll see,” Kerr said before the game, adding that if he’s available, “He’s not on a minutes restriction, it’ll just be based on how he’s feeling.”

Butler played just more than five minutes during his initial stretch and nearly 18 minutes by halftime in a heated game delayed twice in the second quarter by skirmishes that featured four technical fouls and a flagrant 1.

On Sunday, when Butler spent much of the day working with the medical staff, Kerr said Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini couldn’t predict how many minutes Butler’s body might be able to handle until he’s actually back out on the floor in live action.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) shoots over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The star forward underwent an MRI exam on Thursday in the Bay Area that revealed he injured his pelvis and has a deep gluteal muscle contusion. The Warriors led the best-of-seven series 2-1 after winning 104-93 on Saturday without Butler, led by Stephen Curry’s 36 points over nearly 41 minutes and big performances off the bench from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II.

With Butler back, Kerr hoped to be able to rest Curry more regularly.

“With Jimmy out, we knew we were going to have to play Steph more,” Kerr said. “So if Jimmy plays tonight and looks like himself, then hopefully we can get Steph down closer to 35 (minutes).”

Butler went down hard when fouled by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and then missed the rest of the Warriors’ 109-94 Game 2 loss Wednesday.

Butler tried to secure a rebound when Thompson undercut him and sent the Warriors star’s feet high into the air so that he came down straight onto his tailbone. Both players thudded to the floor and Butler grimaced in pain grabbing at his backside. He stayed in briefly to shoot two free throws before going to the locker room.

The Warriors know how much they will need Butler if they want to make a deep postseason run.

In the Game 1 win against the Rockets, he had 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in 42 minutes of action. The Warriors are 25-9 since Butler made his debut at Chicago on Feb. 8, including 23-8 in the regular season, a play-in tournament win over Memphis and the two games facing Houston.

“Hopefully we get Jimmy back for Game 4,” said Payton, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, “and get back to our regularly scheduled program.”

___

