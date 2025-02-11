Busy week ahead with top matchups in women’s college basketball including UCLA-USC

It’s a busy week ahead in women’s basketball with a few top matchups on the schedule that may go a long way in determining conference regular season winners and top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA selection committee will make its first top 16 reveal on Sunday before No. 4 South Carolina hosts seventh-ranked UConn. That game will most likely be the Huskies’ last chance to beat a top team and leave a strong impression on the committee. So far they’ve lost to No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 6 USC and No. 15 Tennessee. The Gamecocks enter Sunday’s game after seeing its 57-game regular season SEC winning streak end at Texas two days ago.

