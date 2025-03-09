Burton scores career-high 43, Allocco delivers in 4th OT and Notre Dame edges Cal 112-110

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored a career-high 43 points, Matt Allocco nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth overtime, and Notre Dame outlasted California 112-110 on Saturday.

Notre Dame, once in danger of missing the ACC tournament, can finish as high as a tie for eighth place, pending the outcome of later games. Cal could tie for 14th.

Burton, whose previous career high was 32 points, fouled out with 2:40 remaining in the fourth OT. Allocco then took over on offense, scoring eight points culminating with his 3-pointer for a 109-108 lead with 15 seconds left. The Irish forced Cal’s Jeremiah Wilkerson into a turnover and Cole Certa hit two free throws for Notre Dame.

Leading by three with four seconds left, Notre Dame fouled Spencer Mahoney, who made both free throws. Cal in turn fouled Garrett Sundra, who made the first and missed the second to let time expire.

Cal tied it at 61 on DJ Campbell’s 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation and the Bears took the lead on Maddy Sissoko’s dunk to open the first overtime. Burton’s 3-pointer tied it at 79 with 36 seconds left.

Burton scored seven points in the second overtime and Sissoko’s two free throws tied it at 88 heading to the next OT.

Allocco and Wilkinson traded layups late in the third overtime and the score was 97-all heading to OT No. 4.

Allocco finished with 24 points, J.R. Konieczny 13 and Tae Davis 12 for Notre Dame (14-17, 8-12). Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 17 rebounds.

Wilkinson, a freshman, had a career-high 36 points for the Golden Bears (13-18, 6-14). Andrej Stojakovic scored 21, Sissoko had 14 points with 13 rebounds, Campbell 15 points and Javon Blacksher Jr. 11 points.

