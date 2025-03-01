Burnley players refuse to shake hands with Preston’s Osmajic after racism allegation

PRESTON, England (AP) — Burnley players refused to shake hands with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic before their FA Cup game in solidarity with teammate Hannibal Mejbri, who had claimed the Montenegro forward racially abused him in their previous match. Mejbri had said he received “disgusting” racial abuse from Osmajic, whose team said after their second-division game on Feb. 15 that he “strongly refuted the claims.” On Saturday, during the traditional pre-game handshakes, Burnley players ignored Osmajic, who realized what was happening and pulled back his hand. Osmajic scored just before halftime and then taunted Burnley fans with his celebration. Preston won 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

