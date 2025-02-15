Burnley player says he received ‘disgusting’ racial abuse from opponent

BURNLEY, England (AP) — A player for English second-division team Burnley says he received “disgusting” racial abuse from an opponent during a league game. Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri was involved in a heated exchange with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic, a Montenegro native, on Saturday. Mejbri reacted with visible dismay before reporting the incident to referee Andrew Kitchen. After the game ended 0-0, Mejbri wrote on X that “nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.” Preston issued a statement saying Osmajic “strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.”

