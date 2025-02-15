Burnley player says he received ‘disgusting’ racial abuse from opponent

By The Associated Press
Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri competes against Preston North End players during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale in Preston, England, on Saturday, Feb., 15, 2025. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barrington Coombs]

BURNLEY, England (AP) — A player for English second-division team Burnley says he received “disgusting” racial abuse from an opponent during a league game. Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri was involved in a heated exchange with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic, a Montenegro native, on Saturday. Mejbri reacted with visible dismay before reporting the incident to referee Andrew Kitchen. After the game ended 0-0, Mejbri wrote on X that “nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.” Preston issued a statement saying Osmajic “strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.