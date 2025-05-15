Burleson, Nootbaar, Winn HR off Nola as Cardinals beat Phillies 14-7 to earn doubleheader split

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn hits ahome run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Burleson had a homer among his three hits and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Philadelphia Phillies 14-7 in the second game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Burleson was one of three Cardinals to homer off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-7), who gave up the most hits in any start in his 11-year career, as St. Louis earned a split after losing 2-1 in the opener.

Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn also homered off of Nola, who allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals overcame a shaky start by Sonny Gray, who, like Nola, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits.

St. Louis trailed 5-1 after the first inning before storming back with five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to erase the deficit. The Cardinals pounded out a total of 19 hits.

Winn had four hits and three RBIs, Brendan Donovan had three hits and an RBI, and Nootbaar and Wilson Contreras each knocked in a pair of runs.

Chris Roycroft (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and picked up the win in relief.

Nick Castellanos had a two run-double and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer as part of the five-run first inning for Philadelphia. Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber hit solo homers for the Phillies.

Key moment

Burleson laced a two-out, two-run single in the fourth off Philadelphia reliever Tanner Banks to put the Cardinals ahead 9-6. That turned out to be the game-winning RBI.

Key stat

Schwarber’s home run was his 15th of the season, keeping him tied for the MLB lead with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Up next

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (3-2, 4.36 ERA) is expected to start the opener of a three-game set Friday in Kansas City against LHP Cole Ragans (2-2, 4.20).

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (1-0, 5.91) will start Friday when Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh. LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15) is slated to start for the Pirates.

