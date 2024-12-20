Bundesliga sees quickfire scoring record as Bayern puts five past dismal Leipzig

MUNICH (AP) — The Bundesliga has seen a new record as two teams scored inside the opening two minutes for the first time in league history. Jamal Musiala gave Bayern Munich the lead against Leipzig after 28 seconds on Friday. Benjamin Šeško equalized barely a minute later to set the new record for quickfire scoring. Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich put Bayern ahead before halftime and Leroy Sané and Alphonso Davies added another couple in the last quarter of an hour to complete a 5-1 rout. Bayern extended its lead to seven points.

