Bulls ‘own it’ after getting embarrassed by Pistons in 132-92 blowout

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls were missing so many open 3-pointers and layups that Nikola Vucevic decided to have a little fun against the Detroit Pistons. The two-time All-Star center raised his arms in mock celebration when he hit a short hook late in the first half. Fans got into it, too. Other than that, there wasn’t much for them to cheer. The Bulls got blown out 132-92 in their most lopsided loss of the season, and the final few weeks could be particularly rough for a transitioning team that traded two-time All-Star Zach LaVine prior to the deadline. Coach Billy Donovan says the Bulls “have to own it.” He says there are “no excuses.”

