Bulls exec Karnisovas says playoff push would be worth lower pick if young players lead the way

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says a playoff push would be worth a lower pick if the team’s young players lead the way. He says it would be “an accomplishment” if their development “translates into wins.” The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 22-30 as of Thursday afternoon. They have one playoff appearance in Karnisovas’ five seasons and lost in the play-in round the past two years. But for frustrated fans who were hoping to see their team unload more players and load up on draft picks, Karnisovas’ words probably weren’t all that comforting.

