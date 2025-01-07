Bulls coach Billy Donovan isn’t concerned about the team’s first-round draft pick

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan says the team’s first-round draft pick hasn’t been a part of his conversations with the front office and ownership ahead of next month’s NBA trade deadline. Chicago had won three of four going into its game against San Antonio, leaving the Bulls with a 16-19 record. Chicago owes its first-round selection in the 2025 draft to San Antonio as part of the 2021 DeMar DeRozan trade, but the pick is top-10 protected.

