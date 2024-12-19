Buffalo Sabres seeking solutions while knowing it’s solely on them to put a stop to 0-8-3 skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres have tried everything from benching players to providing extra days off, shuffling lines to even a pep talk from owner Terry Pegula, and nothing has worked to lift the team from its latest double-digit skid. The one solution forward Dylan Cozens knows won’t work is the Sabres talking their way out of it. Cozens placed the emphasis on him and his teammates to act as Buffalo prepares to host Toronto on Friday. Buffalo’s 0-8-3 skid is the NHL’s longest of the season and dropped the Sabres to last in the Eastern Conference standings.

