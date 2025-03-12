Buffalo Bills restock backfield depth by re-signing RB Ty Johnson and FB Reggie Gilliam

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield depth by re-signing Ty Johnson and fullback Reggie Gilliam. Johnson is a fifth-year player who returns for a third season in Buffalo. He finished 2024 with 41 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown along with 18 catches for 284 yards and a career-best three TDs. Gilliam returns for a sixth season in Buffalo, where he’s been used mostly on special teams. Running back Darrynton Evans is also returning to Buffalo after agreeing to a contract. Evans’ agency announced the deal.

