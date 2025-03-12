Buffalo Bills restock backfield depth by re-signing RB Ty Johnson and FB Reggie Gilliam

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson warms up before playing against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus,File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield depth by re-signing Ty Johnson and fullback Reggie Gilliam. Johnson is a fifth-year player who returns for a third season in Buffalo. He finished 2024 with 41 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown along with 18 catches for 284 yards and a career-best three TDs. Gilliam returns for a sixth season in Buffalo, where he’s been used mostly on special teams. Running back Darrynton Evans is also returning to Buffalo after agreeing to a contract. Evans’ agency announced the deal.

