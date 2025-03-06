Buffalo Bills cut punter Sam Martin in salary cap-saving move, with more expected

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released punter Sam Martin in their first offseason move to free up salary cap space before the NFL’s new business year opens next week. The 35-year-old Martin had one year left on his contract, and his release saves Buffalo approximately $2 million in salary cap space. The Bills are still projected to be about $8.5 million over the cap, meaning they still have a few more moves to make by either cutting or restructuring contracts to get under the limit.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.