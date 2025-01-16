Bueckers scores 12 points in return from knee sprain as No. 6 UConn routs St. John’s 71-45

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s. Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made 4 of 7 shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed and won its sixth straight. Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

