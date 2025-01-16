Bueckers scores 12 points in return from knee sprain as No. 6 UConn routs St. John’s 71-45

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
UConn's Azzi Fudd, left, and Paige Bueckers, center, watch during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game against St. John's, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s. Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made 4 of 7 shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed and won its sixth straight. Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

