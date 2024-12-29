Bueckers leads No. 7 UConn to convincing 67-41 win over Providence in final Big East game of 2024.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half as the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies bounced back from their first home loss of the season to roll past Providence 67-41. Sarah Strong had 14 points for UConn as the Huskies forced 31 turnovers and had 15 steals in the win.Grace Efosa had 11 points for Providence.Azzi Fudd, who played eight minutes in a loss to Southern California after missing the previous three games due to a knee injury, made her third start of the season. Fudd had eight points in 24 minutes.

