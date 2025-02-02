Bueckers helps No. 6 UConn rout Butler 101-59 to win 32nd straight Big East regular season game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half as No. 6 UConn routed Butler 101-59 on Sunday to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 32 games.

Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade each had 13 points while KK Arnold had 12 on 6-of-6 shooting and four steals. Sarah Strong finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots for UConn 21-2 (12-0 Big East).

Kilyn McGuff had 17 points and Riley Makalusky added 10 points for Butler (12-12, 2-9).

UConn made it first six shots of the game and its last six field-goal attempts in the first half to take a 59-26 lead at halftime.. The Huskies were shooting 68% from the field after three quarters. Jana El Alfy was the only UConn starter to play in the fourth quarter as the field-goal percentage suffered without Bueckers, Fudd, Strong or Kaitlyn Chen in the game.

Takeaways

Butler: McGuff scored her 1000th career point on a 3-pointer 23 seconds into the second half. She scored 723 points in three seasons playing at Belmont and has 283 points in 24 games at Butler.

UConn: The Huskies have won all 12 of their Big East games this season by at least 11 points. UConn’s average margin of victory in conference play is 33.7 points.

Key moment

UConn matched its season high in points scored on a pair of Aubrey Griffin free throws with 1:04 left to play.

Key stat

Butler had 26 points in the first half while UConn had 25 points off 15 turnovers by the Bulldogs in the first two quarters.

Up next

Butler will play at home against Villanova on Wednesday. UConn plays at No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday.

