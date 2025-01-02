Buddy Hield brings energy and joy to the Warriors while proudly honoring his roots in the Bahamas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Well-traveled guard Buddy Hield has found a good fit in the Bay Area with the Golden State Warriors shooting alongside Stephen Curry. Whether starting or coming off the bench in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation, Hield takes great pride in representing his island nation of the Bahamas on the big NBA stage. The 32-year-old brings a sense of humor and tireless work ethic with him.

