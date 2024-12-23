Bucs tight end Cade Otton out for 1st time this season with knee injury for visit to Cowboys

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a long run with tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without tight end Cade Otton and linebacker K.J. Britt for their Sunday night visit to the Dallas Cowboys. Otton is inactive with a knee injury, while Britt will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle issue. It will be the first missed game of the season for Otton. He has a career-high 600 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Dallas linebacker Eric Kendricks is inactive with a calf injury. T.J. Bass is out with a thigh injury after starting at right guard last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.