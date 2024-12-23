Bucs tight end Cade Otton out for 1st time this season with knee injury for visit to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without tight end Cade Otton and linebacker K.J. Britt for their Sunday night visit to the Dallas Cowboys. Otton is inactive with a knee injury, while Britt will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle issue. It will be the first missed game of the season for Otton. He has a career-high 600 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Dallas linebacker Eric Kendricks is inactive with a calf injury. T.J. Bass is out with a thigh injury after starting at right guard last week.

