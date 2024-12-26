Bucs RB Bucky Irving looks for repeat performance against Panthers struggling run defense

The previous time Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving faced the Carolina Panthers he ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Panthers 26-23 in overtime in Charlotte. The Bucs racked up 239 yards on the ground as a team on 39 carries. That has been the norm for the Panthers run defense. Over the past seven games, the Panthers have allowed nearly 200 yards rushing per game and rank last in the league against the run.

