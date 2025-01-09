Bucs host the Commanders in a wild-card weekend rematch of their Week 1 game at Tampa Bay

The Washington Commanders visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card weekend rematch of the teams’ Week 1 game also in Florida. Tampa Bay won that game 37-20 as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made his NFL debut for Washington. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers won six of their final regular-season games to finish atop the NFC South. The Commanders go into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.

