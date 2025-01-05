Bucs’ Evans matches Rice’s NFL record with 11th consecutive season with 1,000 yards receiving

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans went over 1,000 yards receiving for the 11th consecutive season Sunday, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record. Evans reached the milestone on a 9-yard reception from Baker Mayfield on the final play of the Buccaneers’ playoff-clinching 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The 31-year-old receiver finished with nine catches for 89 yards, boosting his season totals to 74 receptions for 1,004 yards.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.