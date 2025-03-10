Bucs agree to deals with Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick, AP sources say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin is staying in Tampa Bay and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick is joining the Buccaneers, two people familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the moves. Godwin, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, is getting a three-year $66 million deal, including $44 million guaranteed, according to one person. The 29-year-old had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games. Reddick is getting $14 million for one year, including $12 million guaranteed. Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season with the New York Jets, Reddick had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.