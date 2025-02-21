Bucks won’t have Lillard available for Friday’s game with Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard won’t be available for Friday’s game with the Washington Wizards as the Milwaukee Bucks play for a second straight night.

The Bucks announced Friday afternoon that Lillard had been ruled out for the game as they manage his injured right hamstring. Lillard scored 15 points and played over 32 minutes Thursday in a 116-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after initially being listed as questionable for that game.

Bucks guard Taurean Prince also has been ruled out for Friday’s game. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who returned to action Thursday after missing six games with a left calf strain, is listed as probable.

Lillard is ranked 11th in the NBA in scoring (25.5) and ninth in assists (7.5). Prince has made 47 starts and is averaging 8.1 points.

