Bucks scratch Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the lineup Sunday night before the Bucks’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo is not injured but could use the rest after playing 43 minutes — and scoring 36 points to go with 15 rebounds and 10 assists — in an overtime victory at Miami on Saturday night.

The decision means a game that once looked enticing because of the anticipated presence of Antetokounmpo and dynamic Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will now feature neither, with New Orleans having announced this past Monday that Williamson would not play again this season.

The Bucks entered Sunday at 43-34 and with a tenuous hold on the fifth playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Detroit with a week left in the regular season. Detroit was idle Sunday.

