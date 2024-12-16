Bucks guard Khris Middleton misses practice with illness on eve of NBA Cup final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton missed practice Monday because of illness, leaving his status for the NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder somewhat unclear.

The Bucks and Thunder play for the Cup on Tuesday night.

Middleton has played in only four games so far this season, averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3 rebounds in those contests. He missed the Bucks’ first 21 games while recovering from offseason surgeries on each of his ankles.

The Bucks also practiced Monday without guard Damian Lillard, who irritated a calf in Saturday’s semifinal win over Atlanta but finished the game.

“When I have something with my calf, sometimes I start panicking. But I knew it wasn’t nothing serious. Just a little irritation,” Lillard said. “I’ve just been doing treatment and doing all the stuff to try to get ahead of it and just get ready for tomorrow.”

He left no doubt about his status for the final.

“I’m playing,” Lillard said.

Middleton is a three-time All-Star who was part of Milwaukee’s NBA championship and USA Basketball’s run to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He had six points for the Bucks in the win over Atlanta.

