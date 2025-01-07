Buckeyes rally around oft-criticized coach Ryan Day and ride momentum to CFP semifinal vs. Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Ohio State lost to archrival Michigan for the fourth straight year, calls came from seemingly everywhere for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day to be fired. Fast forward five weeks and Day has Ohio State on the cusp of a national championship game appearance and is garnering praise from Buckeye fans thanks to dominating wins against Tennessee and Oregon in the College Football Playoff. Up next is a Friday night semifinal showdown against Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

