Buccaneers promote pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, replacing Liam Coen. Grizzard becomes the fourth play-caller for the Buccaneers in four years. The previous two became head coaches after Baker Mayfield had Pro Bowl seasons under their guidance. Coen was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a day after pulling his name out of the running for the job and agreeing on a contract extension with the Buccaneers that would have made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. He changed his mind after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke.

