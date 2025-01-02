Buccaneers control their destiny in NFC South race, beat Saints and they’re in the playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch a fourth consecutive NFC South championship with a win over the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lead the division by one game over Atlanta and can also land a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season with a Falcons loss. Baker Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to wins in five of its past six games to climb to the top of the division. Mayfield leads the NFC with 39 touchdown passes.

