Bryce Harper misses doubleheader opener against Braves, doesn’t start second game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper missed Thursday’s doubleheader opener against the Atlanta Braves and wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second game, two days after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow.

Harper was hit by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of Tuesday night’s game. X-rays were negative, but the 32-year-old Harper had swelling and pain.

“He’s doing better,” manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies won the opener 5-4. “He came in yesterday for treatment. He’s in there now. I believe he still had swelling and was still in pain, but it’s a lot better than we expected, so it’s making progress.

“He hasn’t swung the bat yet. … I wouldn’t put him in a game until he’s comfortable swinging a bat.”

Thomson said Harper had no additional testing after the original X-ray. He said he hopes Harper will wear an elbow guard once he does return to action.

“I think it’s a little uncomfortable for him. I think he feels like it restricts him a little bit,” Thomson said. “But, I hope he wears it.”

Harper, a two-time MVP, is hitting .267 with eight home runs, 33 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

