Bryant scores 17 and leads No. 8 Illinois to 1st March Madness win in 25 years over No. 9 Creighton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Genesis Bryant scored 17 points and No. 8 Illinois earned its first NCAA Tournament victory in 25 years Saturday night with a 66-57 win over No. 9 Creighton. Illinois’ tough defense frustrated Creighton’s outside shooters as the Illini also dominated the rebounding. Kendall Bostic added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Illinois. Morgan Maly led Creighton with 18 points and Lauren Jensen scored 17. But the Bluejays’ top scorers all season were mostly contained for long stretches. Creighton rallied to within two early in the third before Illinois answered with consecutive 3-pointers from Brynn Shoup-Hill.

