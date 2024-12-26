Bruno Fernandes sent off again for Man United

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been shown a red card for the third time this season. The Portugal midfielder was sent off against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday after receiving a second yellow in the 47th minute, with the score at 0-0. Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3. The red card against Spurs was later rescinded.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.