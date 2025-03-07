Bruins trade captain Brad Marchand to Florida as they pull the plug on a lost season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins sent captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the NHL trade deadline as part of a purge of the roster that has followed unprecedented regular-season success with playoff disappointment. The Bruins also shipped forward Justin Brazeau to Minnesota, forward Charlie Coyle to Colorado and defenseman Brandon Carlo to Toronto on a hectic day that closes the books on the Original Six franchise’s most successful era since Bobby Orr.

