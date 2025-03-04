Bruins trade big forward Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

The defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers made their first big move ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring hard-nosed forward Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins. Edmonton sent a 2025 second- and a 2026 fourth-round pick and prospect Max Wanner to Boston for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Frederic. The New Jersey Devils retained half of Frederic’s $2.3 million salary and received the rights to unsigned draft pick Shane Lachance from the Oilers in return. Trading Frederic is the first sell-off by the Bruins, who are among the teams vying for the final couple of playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

