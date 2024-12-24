Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak leaves game with upper-body injury

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak left Monday night’s game against the Washington Capitals in the second period with an undisclosed upper-body injury and did not return. Coach Joe Sacco provided few details on the 28-year-old forward’s condition after the 4-1 victory over the Capitals. Pastrnak skated away gingerly after a seemingly innocuous collision with Capitals forward Tom Wilson about three minutes into the second period. He appeared to be uncomfortable on the bench but did briefly return to the ice before heading to the locker room. The team announced during the third period that he was “unlikely to return,” and he did not.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.