Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely out for the rest of the season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says defenseman Hampus Lindholm is likely out for the rest of the NHL season because of a knee injury. Sweeney said Lindholm underwent surgery to repair a fractured patella. Lindholm has not played since being injured blocking a shot against St. Louis on Nov. 12. Sweeney also said there was no timeline for the return of Charlie McAvoy from a shoulder injury. McAvoy was hurt while playing for the U.S. the 4 Nations Face-Off and was hospitalized after getting an infection.

