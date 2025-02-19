Bruins D McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection

BOSTON (AP) — Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains in the hospital with a “significant injury” to his right shoulder that developed an infection. The Bruins made the announcement on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from the 4 Nations Face-Off. The statement from head team physician Peter Asnis said McAvoy injured his AC joint in the American round-robin game against Finland on Thursday in Montreal and was treated by the Team USA medical staff. The pain increased after he returned to Boston, and further testing revealed the infection. Doctors treated the infection and McAvoy is improving.

