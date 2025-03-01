Bruins captain Brad Marchand departs with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has left their game at Pittsburgh in the first period with an upper-body injury. Marchand departed after a hit by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph at 5:56. Joseph drove Marchand into the corner and the side of his head struck the boards. No penalty was called, but Mason Lohrei scored at 6:33 to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Marchand was attended to by a trainer for several minutes before he was helped from the ice. Marchand has 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.