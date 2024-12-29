Bruce Thornton scores career-high 33 points and Ohio State defeats Indiana State 103-83

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 33 points, four teammates also scored in double figures, and Ohio State stormed past Indiana State in the second half of a 103-83 victory. Thornton made 11 of 16 shots, 4 of 7 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes gradually extended their five-point halftime lead to 68-54 five minutes into the second half. Their lead was 12 points with about 6 minutes remaining before Thornton’s personal 8-1 run put the game out of reach. First, he drew a shooting foul, made both free throws and extended it to a four-point play when he made two more free throws after a technical foul on Indiana State’s Samage Teel. After a couple of layups by Thornton on ensuing possessions, the Buckeyes led 94-75.

