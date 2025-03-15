Bruce Pearl points to No. 3 Auburn’s resume in saying Tigers deserve NCAA’s No. 1 overall seed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers go into the NCAA Tournament having lost three of their final four games. Coach Bruce Pearl isn’t worried. And that didn’t stop him from making his case that Auburn deserves not just a No. 1 seed in the tournament but the overall No. 1 seed. He says he’s not panicked about losing the top spot because of the Tigers’ “historically strong” resume. In a season when the Southeastern Conference has never been stronger, Auburn won a school-record eight SEC road games — the most in the league. Four of those were to ranked opponents. The Tigers came in No. 2 in NET Rankings and lead the country with 16 Quad 1 wins.

