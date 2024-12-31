Browns undecided on starting QB against Ravens, coach said Thompson-Robinson, Zappe could both play

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns haven’t yet decided which of their backup quarterbacks will start the season finale at Baltimore. It probably doesn’t matter to the Ravens. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he will “work through” the QB situation this week and it’s possible both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe could play Saturday against the Ravens, who will clinch the AFC North title with a win. If Zappe starts, he will be the 40th quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999. Thompson-Robinson has struggled in two starts since replacing Jameis Winston, who was benched after throwing eight interceptions over a three-game span. Winston continues to deal with a right shoulder injury.

