Browns sued by city over possible move from Cleveland to proposed domed stadium in suburbs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s fight to keep the Browns from moving from their downtown home into a proposed dome in the suburbs has taken yet another legal turn. The city has filed a lawsuit to stop the NFL team from leaving Cleveland’s lakefront when its stadium lease expires after the 2028 season. Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam intend to build a $2.4 billion stadium and adjacent entertainment complex in Brook Park, Ohio, south of the city. Cleveland filed the lawsuit in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. It’s the latest twist in a struggle that has history and familiarity to Browns fans, who felt betrayed in 1995 when late owner Art Modell, unable to strike a deal with the city to get a new stadium, moved the franchise to Baltimore.

