Browns’ Stefanski takes back play-calling while turning offense over to new coordinator Rees

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is reassuming play-calling duties following a 3-14 season and despite making a change at offensive coordinator. While introducing new coordinator Tommy Rees, Stefanski said he’s taking back play calling after turning it over midway through last season to Ken Dorsey. Following the Browns’ dismal season, Stefanski fired Dorsey and promoted Rees, who was Cleveland’s tight ends coach. Stefanski had resisted giving up play calling before surrendering the role to Dorsey after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to injury. Rees will try to rebuild the NFL’s lowest-ranked offense while the Browns look for another QB in the draft and free agency.

