Browns star DE Myles Garrett sends strong message to struggling team: “I’m not trying to rebuild.”

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — In a switch, Myles Garrett put some pressure on the Browns. As he heads into the final weeks of a disappointing, double-digit loss season, Cleveland’s star defensive end says he has no interest in the team going through another offseason of dramatic change. And whatever the team’s owners and decision-makers have in mind, Garrett wants to be privy to their plans. Garrett is on the cusp of 100 career sacks heading into Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. The 28-year-old has only made the playoffs twice since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. He wants more and insists he wants to stay with the Browns, so long as their hopes align.

